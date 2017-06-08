There’s a nice mood in a logo-less home… an uncluttered aesthetic, a crisp sense of unmediated reality. Suddenly your appliances are just appliances, your shoes are just shoes, your clothes just clothes.

What, after all, is the difference between a shirt that says DC or a bag that says Michael Kors, and a shirt and bag that simply function, proclaiming nothing?

