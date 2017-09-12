BIRTH OF THE FIRST INTERNET-BASED GRASSROOTS POWER BLOC IN HISTORY

ADBUSTERS TACTICAL BRIEFING #1 September 12, 2017

“What the hell do all these blackspots mean?”

“I don’t know, but they’re making me uneasy . . .”

The sixth anniversary of Occupy Wall Street is approaching, and let’s see now . . . record-breaking storms and wildfires rage . . . fascists march in the streets . . . the 1% keeps getting richer . . . nuclear war looms for the first time in a generation. The corpo-capitalist doomsday machine has never been so dangerous — or more nakedly exposed.

On Sunday September 17 , let a million blackspots bloom! It’s an act of aesthetic terror . . . something strange in the wind . . . an anti-logo for nihilistic times. We print them off on sticker paper . . . or just carry a big tagging marker . . . we fly blackspot flags, wear blackspot sneakers . . . a blackspot meme starts to circulate online . . . they turn up on news boxes, street advertisements, bank windows, ATMs, foreheads . . .

On September 17 , we start obliterating the old world with the mark of a new world to come.

Join us

abillionpeople.org

for the wild,

The Blackspot Collective