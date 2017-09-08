A Message from The Blackspot Collective

Ladies and gentlemen I know you’re busy, I know you’ve got kids to bring up, mortgages to pay, lives to live… but I’ve come here today to tell you that we’re in a planetary endgame now, that temperatures are soaring, climate wars are brewing, our global financial system teetering, and the relatively benign world order we’ve been enjoying since the World War 2 is now beginning to fall apart at the seams… and that it we don’t break out of our media consumer trances and shift into radical new ways of living, then very quickly, probably before the end of your life and certainly in the life of your children, this incredible, multi-thousand year old experiment of ours on Planet Earth id going to disintegrate right before our eyes.

•The blackspot collective