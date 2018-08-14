Not Radicals, But Self-Propagandizers & Fashionistas

In our own world, of course, we can still be seen. In the shadows at the base of the Power World to which we have no access, we are visible to those who also play-act at leading meaningful lives.

But to those in power, we are invisible beings of no consequence, except as part of the gluttonous mass which throbs outside society’s power-centers, panting for everything capitalism sells — commodities, wars, myths of freedom, love of the homeland and its flag at all costs.

In keeping with capitalism’s suffocation of our collective spirit, we have become simulcras of the selves we’d like to be, not incarnations of them. Consequently, no left revolutionary is a left revolutionary and no anti-capitalist is anti-capitalistic.

We’re not radicals, we’re fashionistas. We don’t buy into a political vision but instead buy a way of looking, a style. Worship/purchase of style is itself a political vision, rooted in an ontology which begins with the premise that decoration is the ultimate real. As a result, goals have changed.

Being antiwar is no longer the issue; the issue is dressing and talking in specific ways, surrounding oneself with the cultural artifacts of being antiwar. In this manner, one becomes antiwar while participating in the dismantlement of an existing antiwar movement, joining a self-labeled progressive contingent to elect a president (2008, 2012) who as a candidate helped redefine “anti-war” to mean “let’s continue to go to war but in Afghanistan instead of Iraq”.