The New York Times’ TAKE ON POVERTY

The New York Times announced Tuesday it will be launching a

“Poverty” section to compliment its ragingly successful “Wealth”

section in its Sunday edition of the paper.

While the Wealth section is an inside look at the lives of the

chic uber-rich, the poverty section will focus on the millions of

Americans struggling while they live in absolute poverty.

“We’ll be sticking with the United Nations’ definition of absolute

poverty, which loosely means people who struggle to meet

basic needs, like a steady place to live, meals for their family

or the ability to buy proper clothes for their children,” said

managing editor Joseph Kahn. “Around 46.2 million Americans

are considered impoverished, and it seemed crazy to only focus

on the one per cent super-rich and to ignore 15 per cent of our

fellow citizens.”

The section already has a few feature articles that will run

in the first issue. Articles such as, “So you still didn’t win the

lottery, what now?” and “I don’t know how I am going to feed my

children tonight, and that makes me anxious,” are written and

ready to go.

The section will also take the time to interview Americans who

grew up middle-class and now find themselves struggling to pay

their rent.

“We’re really excited to bring readers inside the lives of people

who have fallen into poverty,” said Mr. Kahn. “We’ll be asking

the hard questions, like, ‘Do you ever think in terms of what

is enough?’ and ‘How did your parents teach you financial

stability?’”

New York Times’ reporters will also be taking to the streets to

find Americans from a variety of fields who all make a combined

household income of less than $20,000 a year, and asking what

wealth means to them.

While the Poverty section will be a great place for impoverished

Americans to see their narrative represented in the media, it

will also attract target advertisers. The Wealth section is a great

place to find houses listed for a moderate $50,000,000; the

Poverty section will be a great place for Slum Lords to attract

new tenants.

“We’re really excited about this,” said Mr. Kahn. “We think this is

the right direction for the New York Times to be going.”