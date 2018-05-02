The New York Times’ TAKE ON POVERTY

The New York Times announced Tuesday it will be launching a
“Poverty” section to compliment its ragingly successful “Wealth”
section in its Sunday edition of the paper.
While the Wealth section is an inside look at the lives of the
chic uber-rich, the poverty section will focus on the millions of
Americans struggling while they live in absolute poverty.
“We’ll be sticking with the United Nations’ definition of absolute
poverty, which loosely means people who struggle to meet
basic needs, like a steady place to live, meals for their family
or the ability to buy proper clothes for their children,” said
managing editor Joseph Kahn. “Around 46.2 million Americans
are considered impoverished, and it seemed crazy to only focus
on the one per cent super-rich and to ignore 15 per cent of our
fellow citizens.”
The section already has a few feature articles that will run
in the first issue. Articles such as, “So you still didn’t win the
lottery, what now?” and “I don’t know how I am going to feed my
children tonight, and that makes me anxious,” are written and
ready to go.
The section will also take the time to interview Americans who
grew up middle-class and now find themselves struggling to pay
their rent.
“We’re really excited to bring readers inside the lives of people
who have fallen into poverty,” said Mr. Kahn. “We’ll be asking
the hard questions, like, ‘Do you ever think in terms of what
is enough?’ and ‘How did your parents teach you financial
stability?’”
New York Times’ reporters will also be taking to the streets to
find Americans from a variety of fields who all make a combined
household income of less than $20,000 a year, and asking what
wealth means to them.
While the Poverty section will be a great place for impoverished
Americans to see their narrative represented in the media, it
will also attract target advertisers. The Wealth section is a great
place to find houses listed for a moderate $50,000,000; the
Poverty section will be a great place for Slum Lords to attract
new tenants.
“We’re really excited about this,” said Mr. Kahn. “We think this is
the right direction for the New York Times to be going.”
