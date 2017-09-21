On the 37th floor of the Samsung Tower Suites, Alexa stares hopelessly at the inky black between her eyelids and the ceiling. Her eyes open, then close. She lays on her stomach, then curls into her side.

Alexa’s been tossing and turning for an hour. The pulsing pain in her wrist isn’t what’s keeping her awake (although it does still throb, despite icing it on and off all night while binge-watching Twin peaks). With eyelids closed, she takes a deep breath through her nose. She tries to be present like the sculpted spandex teacher at Serenity Now Yoga always says. She exhales. Like a digital stock-market ticker, thoughts scroll across her internal display screen. Why hasn’t he texted me back yet? I can see he read the message. She squeezes her eyes together and inhales again, pulling in more air this time. Thoughts bullet her mental stream of consciousness like the videos of Syria from the evening news. Only 9 likes? 9 is nothing. Only 9 people out of my 2,321 friends? Alexa exhales all of the air from her lungs.

Out of habit, she reaches out to her left side, fingers finding the smooth contours of her smartphone. Half asleep, half wishing she were asleep, she presses the center button.The room with no windows fills with the signature chalky grey-brown color of Night Mode light, as if the lid on Pandora’s box has just been kicked off.