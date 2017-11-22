Buy Nothing Day – Disrupt the season of spending

But don’t believe what our consumer culture tells you, pals: Buying things will never make you happy. You know it and we know it. Sure, that new gismo might lift your spirits for a few hours, or if you’re lucky, maybe even a day or two. In the end, though–and we mean the realend–your connections, your friends, your family, and your human experiences are all you’ve really got. So this year, at a moment in history when the existential threat of climate change is breathing down our necks, why not decide to do things differently? Ignore Black Friday.