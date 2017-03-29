The Video that triggered Russia’s protests

Last weekend, anti-corruption demonstrations broke out in over 100 cities and towns across Russia, despite the government declaring the demonstrations illegal. The protests, considered the largest in Russia since 2011, were triggered by a Youtube video which exposed Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s astonishing corruption.

The video was published by opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Anti Corruption Foundation and features documentation of $1 billion in property that Medvedev apparently accumulated through the use of ‘puppet charity foundations’. In the video, Navalny explains how an email hack allowed investigators to expose the Medvedev’s lavish spending. Starting with a pair of Nike sneakers, the video delves through the Prime Minister’s vast properties, including a Tuscan vineyard, a ski chalet and two yachts. This powerful video has been viewed over 15 million times, sparking outrage across Russia. Popular uprisings like this are Putin’s worst nightmare.