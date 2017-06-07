The Lonewolf

I’m a guerilla in an information war,
a slow-simmering battle of memes
and counter-memes, ideologies and
worldviews. I’m reprogramming the capitalist
algorithm, turning growth into
de-growth, taking back the meaning
of “progress” and reinventing the
American Dream. I’m popping up on the
evening news, on billboards, corporate
websites and disrupting the spectacle.
Injecting cognitive dissonance.
Epiphanies around every corner.
Marching in the Streets is not for me
I’ll do secret things
Pick my own moment
Turn a bank window into a work of art
Nail a manifesto to the doors of the economics departments
Blackspot an ATM
Dance on the back of the stock market bull
A beautiful gesture has its own way of making history.
– The Blackspot Collective