Sean Spicer Claims Quebec Mosque Shooting Justifies US Ban of Muslim Travellers From Seven Countries

Yesterday White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer exploited the terrorist attack in Quebec City to justify President Trump’s ban on Muslim-immigrants from seven countries.

“It’s a terrible reminder of why we must remain vigilant and why the President is taking steps to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to our nation’s safety and security.”

But these assertions are utterly false. The shooting suspect is 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette, a white French Canadian who is a rabid anti-immigrant nationalist.

The inflammatory effect of this sort of reckless, biased “reporting” is as predictable as it is toxic. All day long, people around the world cited the same reports not only cited, but validated by Spicer, to justify Trump’s ban as well as their own ugly views of Muslims.

The only part of any of this that’s true is that it was an act of terrorism: terrorism aimed, yet again, at Muslims by someone who has apparently been indoctrinated with a great deal of hate toward them.

Media outlets and the White House led people all over the world today to believe exactly the opposite.

– Glenn Greenwald and Murtaza Hussain

