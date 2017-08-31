Hey all you provocateurs and game changers out there,

Even after the devastation in Houston, Trump and the Republicans still think that climate change is a hoax. On August 27, Trump tweeted “Wow – Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood!” No, you moron. This sort of tragedy is going to happen much more frequently unless we stop climate change.

Trump needs to go green. Let’s make him go green!

Next time you get a chance, throw a bunch of harmless green pixie dust on him as he walks by . . . and yell these words: Do you still believe that global warming is a hoax you fucking bastard?

Done right, this singular act of provocation will be broadcast and celebrated around the world . . . it could be a game changer for Planet Earth!