Israeli delegation submits the “Petition of 1200”

Israeli delegation of Intellectuals and former Ambassadors submits the “Petition of 1200”: “Support for the Paris Peace Conference and Call To Recognize Palestine Now.”

On Thursday, January 12, 2017, a delegation of Israeli intellectuals and former ambassadors will meet with Helene Le Gal, Ambassador of France to Israel, in order to present a petition of support for the French initiative to organize a Peace Conference in Paris on Sunday, January 15.

Some 1200 Israeli citizens signed the petition in support of the French Initiative. The conference aims to provide a broad international base of support for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

The conference will convene on Sunday, 15 January 2017. Foreign ministers from approximately 70 countries are expected to attend. The conference will signal that the world expects to see an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement based on two states for two peoples – Israel and Palestine – that will maintain mutual relations based on peace and security.

The signatories congratulate the French Government on convening the conference, stress the critical need to renew the peace process, and call on the conference to adopt UNSC Resolution 2334 and the principles for a peace agreement laid out in Secretary of State John Kerry’s December 28 speech.

The signatories also call for the immediate end to the occupation, which is entering its 50th year; for the establishment of a sovereign, independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel; and for the acceptance of the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations.

Furthermore, the signatories call for the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the two states and appeal to the international community to strengthen its support for Israel within the 1967 borders while, at the same time, differentiating in its dealings with Israel between the legitimate State of Israel and the settlements on occupied territory, which constitute a violation of international law and a key obstacle to peace.

Among the signatories are Nobel Prize laureate Daniel Kahneman, 20 Israel Prize laureates, five Israeli ambassadors, former Attorney General Michael Ben-Yair, former Minister Yair Zaban, and five former Members of Knesset.

Press Release submitted by Ambassador Ilan Baruch, Policy Working Group, Peace NGO Forum