Does America Have What it Takes to Impeach Trump?

The shmooshy, slimy American politicians are at it again, bickering in their fancy house about right and wrong.

James Comey’s testimony to the U.S. Senate Thursday morning told us nothing new. The politicians and media sources are unwilling to say exactly what we are thinking: Trump is a lying bastard and he needs to get the hell out of the White House. Between backroom meetings, cancelled investigations, electoral interference and obstruction of justice, Trump is ripe for impeachment, but is the corrupt American system up to it?

