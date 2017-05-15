This Culture War

This Culture War will be unlike anything we have ever seen.

It will take place everywhere all at once, constrained less by geography than by technical platform and by the complex relationship between innovation and power on an exponential technology curve. It will be a struggle over not just the content, but the very sense and nature of identity, meaning and purpose. It will mutate so quickly and will evolve so rapidly that all of our legacy techniques (both psychological and institutional) for making sense of and responding to the world will melt into so much tapioca.

–From Jordan Greenhall, “Situational Assessment 2017: Trump Edition”

