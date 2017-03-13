Wake up America, your emperor has no clothes

Hey America,

How many people does Donald have to denigrate, how many lies does he have to tell, how many pussies does he have to grab before we realize he’s wearing no clothes?

When are you David Brooks, Tom Friedman, Paul Krugman and all you other intellectual pontificators at the New York Times and Washington Post going to stop writing cutsey little critiques and go into all out attack mode?

When are you Fareed Zakaria , Anderson Cooper and all you journalists at the morning White House press briefings going to throw caution to the wind and ask Spicer straight up if Trump is high on amphetamines at 4.30 am on Saturday mornings?

When are all you climate scientists out there going to take a little break from writing learned papers and go after Donald for having some screws loose in his head?

When are you psychologists going to diagnose Trump’s inability to distinguish fantasy from reality, his lying, and his waffling as symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder?

When are you lefties going to stop waving those same old placards around in the streets and start stink bombing Trump Tower?

Who’s going to be the first to muster the guts to point out that the President has no clothes . . . who’s going to be the first to throw a pie in that lying bastards face . . . are we really going to let him get away with calling Barack Obama a “sick” dude?

What in hell has happened to that can-do, kick ass, revolutionary spirit that made America great?

blackspot collective