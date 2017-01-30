Bannon elevated to full seat on the National Security Council

By executive order, Stephen Bannon is now a member of the principals committee of the National Security Council.

If the ramshackle and quickened executive order banning specifically Muslims from a total of seven countries is any indication, Bannon’s brand of National Security will be aggressive, seemingly chaotic, and intended to deflect the ineptitude and child-like nature of President Trump. Over the course of the campaign, Bannon played Trump like a well-tuned flute – whispering in his ear to calm the temper tantrums and encouraging him to stoke the anger of the white working class. Now, Bannon will command the same power as secretaries of State and Defense, and hold rank over military and intelligence advisers.

The magnitude of this order cannot be overstated, not even Karl Rove was granted a full seat on the principals committee.

By further closing ranks and consolidating power, the Trump Administration becomes more and more a corrupt Trump Tower.

The American Carnage is now in full swing.

Let the meme-war rage.

“I want you to quote this: The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.” — Stephen Bannon

