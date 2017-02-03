Logo of the Day

Another reason to be critical of the SuperBowl spectacle.

Along with mindless consumerism, advertising as entertainment, and the sheer amount of waste, there is Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. CTE is a degenerative disease that plagues athletes, resulting in death, often by suicide, in almost every case. The NFL logo has been reworked to raise awareness about the suffering inflicted on players who bring millions of people together with their sport. This culture jam serves as a call to return to an authentic celebration of athleticism and a critical analysis of the rampant commercialism that obscures it.

The N.F.L’s Tragic C.T.E Roll Call : www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/02/03/sports/football/nfl-brain-disease-cte-concussions.html