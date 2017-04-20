Join us in a creative brainstorm and help create the next issue of Adbusters.

Hey all you writers, artists and designers out there,

I am looking for alternatives. Every time I try to jump back into this world, I am disappointed.

How can I go on knowing that every time I engage with the capitalist-corporate machine I am contributing to environmental destruction, war, poverty and suffering? How can I sit back when the only way I can engage with people on the other side of the planet is by exploiting them?

I need a new world that celebrates difference, a world that sees diverse traditions as beautiful manifestations of the human spirit. I need a world that burns borders, that dissolves them by whispering to the person on the other side, “I am with you, I respect you, tell me who you are and we will work together.”

Send me art that defies borders. Send me ideas that respect the differences between us. Show me how musicians, filmmakers, writers, visual artists, dancers, cooks, creators and collaborators are re-imagining this world in the here and now.

Send your most powerful creations to [email protected] or [email protected] for inclusion in the next issue of Adbusters — no later than April 27.

Let’s build a new world in the shell of the old!

– Kono for the Blackspot Collective