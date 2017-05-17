We seek to explore vandalism as an intentional mode of aesthetic

expression. Adorno’s demand for a thoroughly self-conscious art might lead us to suspect that vandalism lacks the depth to adequately

capture the realm of the subject, but what could be a more complete expression of the desperate cynicism of post-modern decadence than this cathartic, primal lash back against powerlessness? What more

determinate aesthetic form would not import some shred of false hope for an escape that did not involve a direct and urgent confrontation with poverty and property, the precariously inflated value around which we have built ourselves.