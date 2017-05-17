Vandalism?

by Tags: , , , ,

lifestyle-graffiti-crop

We seek to explore vandalism as an intentional mode of aesthetic
expression. Adorno’s demand for a thoroughly self-conscious art might lead us to suspect that vandalism lacks the depth to adequately
capture the realm of the subject, but what could be a more complete expression of the desperate cynicism of post-modern decadence than this cathartic, primal lash back against powerlessness? What more
determinate aesthetic form would not import some shred of false hope for an escape that did not involve a direct and urgent confrontation with poverty and property, the precariously inflated value around which we have built ourselves.

Related Articles

  • Pole-A_Catastrophe_Capitalism-1
    The Catastrophe That, In Some Respects, Has Already Arrived
    A universal ‘growth fetish’ defines representative democracies today, essentially enforced by a crude liberalism that presumes interference in the so-called free market is illegitimate. Regulatory tinkering, at most, is permitted. Empire marches on.
  • adbusters_129_watch
    Today will be different
    They cannot shake a very important question from their very simple binary brain.
  • Public Action
    Something very important had happened to me. I felt liberated. I doubt if I could have explained that at the time.
  • adbusters_128_cube-1104x736
    Little Traditions
    These minor peoples now see themselves suddenly called upon to assist the old moderns..