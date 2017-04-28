Power of the swarm

Hey,

You and I hold the most revolutionary tool ever invented in the palm of our hands. Working together we can now do things we never dreamed of before … like pick off corporations we don’t like … ban derivatives, flash trading … redefine progress and put an end to the arms trade … abolish secrecy … create new tones and ambiences to live by …

We can zero in on the really big ideas – the metamemes – without which a sane sustainable future is unthinkable, and deploy them.

We can transcend the top down hierarchical mindset that has plagued human civilizations for thousands of years and start calling the shots from below.

Blackspot Collective