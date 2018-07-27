Growth? What fucking growth?

Anyone who believes

exponential growth

can go on forever is

either a madman or

an economist.

— Kenneth Boulding

I just heard a commentator on BBC say that the mood in Davos was decidedly ebullient this year . . . that the world’s business and political elite were waxing poetic — saying that the global economy is growing nicely and we’re poised for rosy days ahead.

But alas, the Davos way of measuring economic progress is seriously flawed. . . they don’t factor in the costs of the floods, hurricanes, and bushfires triggered by climate change . . . they don’t account for the austerity-driven epidemic of anxiety, mood disorders, and depression now sweeping the globe . . . and they don’t seem to mind too much that glaciers are melting, coral reefs are dying, and drinkable water is running out in many parts of the world. If those fucking bastards knew how to measure the ‘ungrowth’, the ‘nogrowth’, and the ‘negagrowth’ of the global system they manage, they would be singing a different tune.

Capitalism has no solution to the ecological crisis, no way to put the brakes on collapse because its only answer to every problem is more of the same growth that’s killing us.

Unless we topple Davos Man, an almighty financial meltdown will hit us. . . and this time, unlike 1929, we won’t have the world’s natural capital — the forests, rivers, oceans and fish — to fall back on. The next meltdown will be the mother of all meltdowns . . . the one that sends us spiraling into a long dark age.

Let’s crash the Davos party, drink their martinis, and build a magical new economy in which flash trading and derivatives are banned, markets are true-cost, usury is sinful . . . and money flows seamlessly around the planet like water off a duck’s back.

— Kalle Lasn, Adbusters #136