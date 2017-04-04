Fire with Fire

On April 2, the Los Angeles Times Editorial Board published Our Dishonest President, the first in a four-part series examining Trump’s 70-day presidency. The series pulls no punches, calling Trump out at a ‘narcissist’ and ‘demagogue’ in its first line.

“He is a man so unpredictable, so reckless, so petulant, so full of blind self-regard, so untethered to reality that it is impossible to know where his presidency will lead or how much damage he will do to our nation.”

While not quite time for ‘wholesale panic’, the editorial calls on activists, voters and lawmakers to stand up to the nation’s leader.

Earlier in March, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) announced it is offering a “Disobedience Reward” of $250,000 for individuals or groups taking part in “extraordinary disobedience for the benefit of society.” The University’s Media Lab cites anti-establishment activists like Pussy Riot and Ai Weiwei as examples of the kind of actions they would like to support.

This is the changing face of activism in Trump’s era.

Two weeks ago, we declared that the time for polite critiques and cautious journalism was over.

We wondered who is going to “be the first to throw a pie in that lying bastard’s face.”

We’re still waiting!

blackspot collective