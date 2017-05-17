👎👎👎

After announcing that the company would respond to users’ requests for a “Dislike” button, Zuckerberg came back with a series of emotional options, without a “Dislike” button among them. Few industry followers were surprised;

“Dislike” is anti-advertising. What Facebook did come up with was a series of emoticons, which helps Facebook and advertisers more than it helps you. While the “Like” button says that you accept being associated with a brand, emoticons move feelings from verbiage to structured data. It is deceptive, systematized emotional tracking from the company that brought you emotional contagion experiments.

They are also the company that enables other companies to evaluate your social connections to determine your ability to get a loan, to target you for military service, and to access your job qualifications. How long do you think it will be before you hit the sad emoticon one too many times and an antidepressant medication ends up in your newsfeed?

— Marie Einstein

